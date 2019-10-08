Situation in Armenia-Azerbaijan border is stable and under control – Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan says the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stable and under control.

“In general, the situation in the border is stable and under control. Tension and incidents have always existed, exist and will continue in the near times. The number of shots and incidents decreased a little. There are still elements of tension following the recent increase in tension registered in Tavush province, but this has always existed. There were certain shots as of 20 minutes before, but they were not targeted and were stopped following our response shot. We predict that there will be no more tension in this direction. A proper response is given on that direction”, Davtyan told reporters during today’s press conference.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan