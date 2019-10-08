Military equipment being supplemented and upgraded in Armenian Armed Forces – Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Military equipment is being upgraded and supplemented in the Armenian Armed Forces, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan said during a press conference.

“In terms of the upgrading of the military equipment, we have increased the distance and height of the vulnerability of air defense weapons, as well as upgraded several types of weapons”, he said.

The Chief of the General Staff said they always acquire new types of weapons, and upgrade is also expected within the course of time.

