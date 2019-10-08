Kim Kardashian finds inspiration in Armenia to create new fragrance

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Kim Kardashian’s latest Armenia trip might become the inspiration for the reality TV star’s next business idea, namely a new line of perfume.

Speaking at the World Congress on Information Technology 2019 in Yerevan, Kim said that she has found inspiration while traveling in the streets of Yerevan on October 7.

“I’ll be back with new ideas”, she added, noting that many of her ideas are born during her journeys.

Kim Kardashian said the new idea will be a new fragrance. She said it will be something she hasn’t done before.

“I’d like to make a beautiful fragrance with Armenian flowers,” she said.

Kim Kardashian already has a line of her own fragrances called KKW.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan