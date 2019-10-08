First Smart Bus Stop in Armenia launched in the city of Etchmiadzin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 2704th anniversary of the city of Etchmiadzin (Vagharshapat), the first and still only one Smart Bus Stop was put into operation in Armenia.

The ceremony was attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, several members of Cabinet, Mayor of Etchmiadzin Diana Gasparyan, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan, LSG representatives, MPs, other guests.

The Smart Bus Stop has been launched by the initiative of the Etchmiadzin Municipality and the Smart Bus Stop LLC.

The Smart Bus Stop has been built in accordance with the new bus network and appearance of the city.

The installation of the bus stop aims at ensuring the comfortable travel of the locals, making the waiting time enjoyable and efficient.

With the special screens of this multi-functional bus stop the citizens can be informed about the number of the route, the time of its approach, etc.

In addition, the Smart Bus Stop also includes information interesting to tourists, such as where to go, what to see, where to eat. It also has a free Wi-Fi, USB outlets, ATM, etc.

It’s an indoor bus stop equipped with air conditioning and heating systems. There are special bins in the bust stop for sorting the garbage. There is also a fire fighting system. Passenger transportation is controlled by cameras.

The Smart Bus Stop is the first of its kind in Armenia.

