Armenian defense minister hosts US Congress members

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on October 7 hosted US Congresswomen, members of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Jackie Speier and Judy Chu, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the minister highlighted the constant support of the US Congress members aimed at strengthening the Armenian-American relations and introduced the guests on the process and prospects of the bilateral cooperation in the defense field. Minister Tonoyan expressed hope that the efforts of the Congressmen will contribute to further deepening the cooperation on this direction.

The meeting participants also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan