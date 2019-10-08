Alexis Ohanian says needs to keep practicing his Armenian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Reddit and Initialized Capital Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian says he needs to keep practicing his Armenian.

“My book has been translated in Armenian, and I need to keep practicing my Armenian”, Ohanian told reporters in Yerevan on the sidelines of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019).

As for the Congress, the Reddit co-founder said: “It’s good especially to have a global audience here in Armenia, in Yerevan, it’s just an exciting time”.

He praised the fact that Armenians love chess, and every student from any age is learning it. According to him, this is an amazing foundation for learning how to program.

Alexis Ohanian said Armenia is a small country that has very bright minds, and stated that it is very important to continue to invest in technology to level up the economy.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan