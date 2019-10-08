President Sarkissian hosts Columbia University Professor John Bilezikian and his delegation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on October 8 hosted famous doctor, Professor at the Columbia University John Bilezikian and his delegation who are in Armenia to participate in a symposium on osteoporosis issues, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The guests introduced the purpose of symposium, highlighted the importance of public awareness raising on the issue, in particular the need to implement educational programs among the youth and in the provinces of Armenia for this purpose.

President Sarkissian welcomed the programs implemented by John Bilezikian in Armenia, as well as attached importance to the activity of the Osteoporosis Center operating in Armenia for already two years.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan