‘I’m really excited to be here’ - Kim Kardashian says in response to ARMENPRESS question  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West arrived in the venue of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) which is taking place in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

“I am really excited to be here”, Kim Kardashian West said in response to ARMENPRESS question.

Kim Kardashian West will be a special keynote speaker and panelist at the 23rd WCIT 2019.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

