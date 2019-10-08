Kocharyan requires surgery, says lawyer

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Former President Robert Kocharyan has been taken to a hospital for a medical examination again, Ministry of Justice department of corrections spokesperson Nona Navikyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said Kocharyan has been taken to Izmirlyan Medical Center in Yerevan.

This is the third time in one week that Kocharyan is being taken to the same hospital for a medical examination.

Kocharyan is currently jailed on charges of Overthrowing Constitutional Order and bribery in the trial of the 2008-post election unrest, known as the March 1 case.

One of Kocharyan’s lawyers Hovhannes Khudoyan told ARMENPRESS that the former president requires surgery.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan