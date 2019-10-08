Armenian PM’s spouse, First Lady of Belize visit Hematology Center in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian Prime Minister, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, and the First Lady of Belize Kim Simplis Barrow, who is in Armenia on the sidelines of the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), visited on October 7 the Hematology Center after Prof. R. Yolyan, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Director of the Center Samvel Danielyan and executive director of the City of Smile charity foundation Ester Demirchyan accompanied Mrs. Anna Hakobyan and Mrs. Kim Simplis Barrow. The two ladies toured the center, talked to the children suffering cancer and their parents.

16-year-old Astghik Loretsyan from Gyumri handed over his work made of gobelin to Mrs. Kim Simplis Barrow. The child has been treated in the Hematology Center by the support of the City of Smile foundation.

After the tour the two ladies introduced the activities of the foundations led by them. Kim Simplis Barrow invited Anna Hakobyan to visit Belize.

Kim Simplis Barrow is one of the most influential women in Central America, is an advocate of protecting the rights of children and women. She personally overcame cancer and has initiated different global programs for the treatment of children suffering cancer. She is also the founder of the Lifeline Foundation of Belize.

“City of Smile” Foundation was created to support people with oncological and hematological diseases. Its mission is to stand by their side and help them and their families in their challenging journey of conquering cancer.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan