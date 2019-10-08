LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-10-19

LONDON, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.26% to $1720.00, copper price up by 0.59% to $5668.50, lead price up by 1.77% to $2181.00, nickel price up by 0.14% to $17825.00, tin price up by 0.91% to $16550.00, zinc price down by 0.07% to $2304.50, molybdenum price stood at $25243.00, cobalt price down by 4.11% to $35000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.