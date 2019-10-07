Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

“My step” bloc holds meeting attended by PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. “My step” bloc’s parliamentary faction has convened a meeting at the central office of “Civil Contract” Party. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol  Pashinyan is present at the meeting.

ARMENPRESS reports the meeting was planned to be held earlier, but due to the busy schedule of PM Pashinyan it takes place a little later. Head of the parliamentary faction of “My Step” bloc Lilit Makunts presented no details about the agenda of the meeting.

