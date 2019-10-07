Chairman of WCIT-2019 Organizing Committee assesses 1st day of congress successful

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of WCIT-2019 Organizing Committee Alexander Yesayan assesses the 1st day of the congress as successful, Yesayan told ARMENPRESS.

“I hear about great enthusiasm from the people who arrived in our country, guests and participants and everyone says that they expected the congress to be successful but never could expect it could be like this. Personally I have very good impressions. I think we managed to do what we planned”, Yesayan said.

The Chairman of WCIT-2019 Organizing Committee said that the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) was particularly impressed by the cultural opening ceremony of the event and the panel discussions.

“During the opening they said that they never had such an opening ceremony during their 40-years of history, which was very encouraging for us. You know in what countries WCIT has been held and people are admired with our opening ceremony. As refers to the discussions, here we receive very positive feedback as well”, he said, adding that on October 8 very interesting discussions are planned.

“Tomorrow will also be a very interesting day. Kim Kardashian will give a speech tomorrow. We have planned very interesting discussions with the financial sector. I receive positive feedback also from our local companies for they have met with the heads of foreign companies and held very productive discussions”, Yesayan said, adding that the final results of the congress will be summed up after the congress is over.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

The World Congress on Information Technology was initiated in 1978 by the World Alliance of Information Technologies and Services. The conference is held every two years.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan