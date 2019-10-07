President of Armenian parliament receives Reps. Jackie Kanchelian –Speier and Judy Chu

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan receives Members of the US House of Representatives Jackie Kanchelian –Speier and Judy Chu

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan thanked the congresswomen for accepting his invitation to visit Artsakh and Armenia. The President of the Armenian parliament noted that following the velvet revolution of 2018, Armenia confidently moves in the direction of democratic development and free elections, human rights, free competitive economy, transparency, accountability, independent judicial system and fight against corruption are fundamental values and goals for the new Government of Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the USA is among the key partners for Armenia, and Armenia is open and wants to develop relations with the USA in all the directions. Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of cooperation between the legislatives of the two countries. He thanked the Congressional Armenian Caucus for supporting Armenia in different initiatives during these years, as well as the 40 million USD increase of financial assistance already confirmed by the House of Representatives aimed at supporting democracy in Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia highly values the assistance provided by the USA to Armenia during the past years. He also thanked the USA for its involvement in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs format, reaffirming the commitment of the Armenian authorities to the exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Jackie Kanchelian –Speier and Judy Chu thanked Ararat Mirzoyan for inviting them to Armenia, noting that they want to closely cooperate in all the spheres. The congresswomen saluted the democratic process taking place in Armenia.

The sides exchanged views on the reform agenda in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan