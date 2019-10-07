Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 October

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-10-19

YEREVAN, 7 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 october, USD exchange rate up by 0.28 drams to 476.52 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.69 drams to 522.98 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.34 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.63 drams to 586.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 113.79 drams to 22967.69 drams. Silver price вup by 5.44 drams to 269.72 drams. Platinum price down by 84.01 drams to 13374.77 drams.




