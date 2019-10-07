Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia hosts delegation of US Congress

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia on October 7 hosted a delegation of the US Congressmen, including co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Jackie Speier, Judy Chu and others, the SJC told Armenpress.

The Congress members were hosted by President of the Supreme Judicial Council Ruben Vardazaryan, Council members Grigor Bekmezyan, Sergei Chichoyan and Hayk Hovhannisyan.

During the meeting the SJC President introduced the framework of the powers granted to the Council and the SJC activities.

The Council President said late justice is ineffective, and the Council is taking actions to ensure the efficiency of reasonable timeframes for the investigation of cases. He stated that in order to make all components of fair justice effective it is necessary to increase the number of judges at least three times, meanwhile today there is 13 vacant positions for judges.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier thanked the Council for the meeting and highlighted their determination to effectively cooperate with the SJC.

In his turn Council President Ruben Vardazaryan said they are open and ready for constructive discussions on any issue.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan