Governor of Vayots Dzor tenders resignation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Vayots Dzor Province Trdat Sargsyan has tendered his resignation, according to Armine Muradyan – the spokesperson of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures.

“He tendered his resignation to the ministry for transferring it to the prime minister’s staff in accordance to the defined procedure,” Muradyan told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier Sargsyan had announced his intentions on stepping down because of an incident that took place in the town of Yeghegnadzor days earlier when a brawl between staffers of the Vayots Dzor government and military personnel took place. A criminal investigation on Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm was launched.

