Armenian President to chair UNCTAD Panel of Eminent Persons

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, participated in the UNCTAD Panel of Eminent Persons at the UN headquarters in Geneva, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenppress.

President Armen Sarkissian has been elected as the chair of the UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) Panel of Eminent Persons.

The Group provides consulting on the vision of trade and developments for the next ten years, urgent economic development challenges, proposes ideas and solutions to overcome these challenges. The members of the Group, who are heads of state and government, leading experts and economists, are invited personally by the UNCTAD Secretary-General.

The main discussion titled “Main Challenges and Opportunities” has been chaired by UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

Following the discussion, Mukhisa Kituyi saidthe Group of Eminent Persons is called to help to understand where the world is moving on, and on what attention should be paid most given the current challenges.

