Unemployment rate drops in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Unemployment rate has dropped in Armenia by 2.6% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018, amounting to 17.7%, The Statistical Committee released the respective data.

The number of unemployed people comprised 207.2 thousand in the second quarter of 2019, against the 236.4 thousand people in the second quarter of 2018.

The unemployment rate has significantly dropped by nearly 4.2% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of this year.

In the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018, the employment rate increased by 1.6%, amounting to 47.9%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan