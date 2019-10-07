Souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to WCIT 2019 Yerevan put into circulation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. A souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the theme “World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan” has been cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the Sport and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan within the frameworks of WCIT 2019, the Armenian ministry of high technological industry told Armenpress.

The souvenir sheet was cancelled by the Minister of High Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, the Chairman of World Congress on Information Technology (WITSA) Yvonne Chiu, the President of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises Aleksandr Yesayan, the Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan.

The postage stamp of the souvenir sheet depicts the logo of the World Congress on Information Technology and the souvenir sheet depicts the Mount Ararat and a fragment of the Armenian landscape. The souvenir sheet also depicts the inscription “WORLD CONGRESS ON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY” in Armenian and English languages.

The souvenir sheet with nominal value of 650 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print-run of 12 000 pcs. The author of the souvenir sheet’s design is the chief designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.