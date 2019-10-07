Kim and Kourtney Kardashian baptize their children in Armenia’s Etchmiadzin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West and sister Kourtney Kardashian baptized their children in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin today in the morning, Father Vahram Melikyan, Director of the Information department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, told ARMENPRESS.

“No special ceremony has taken place. Like all other families, they also were registered in advance and came here as scheduled”, he said.

Kim Kardashian West arrived in Armenia together with sister Kourtney Kardashian and children.

Kim Kardashian West will be a special keynote speaker and panelist at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019), which will take place in Yerevan, Armenia from October 6 through 9, 2019.

Kim Kardashian West visited Armenia for the first time in April 2015 together with spouse Kanye West and sister Khloé Kardashian. They visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims.



