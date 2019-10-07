Armenian government starts negotiations with YouTube

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of high technological industry has started negotiations with YouTube, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at a press conference organized on the sidelines of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) in Yerevan.

“The ministry of high technological industry is negotiating with YouTube and other major companies from which we don’t have a localization in Armenia”, the deputy PM said.

Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan announced on March 12, 2019 that the Armenian government will form a working group to study the localization of YouTube, Google in Armenia and assist them in this process.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

