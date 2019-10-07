President of Artsakh meets with executive director of Armenian Assembly of America

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan today met with executive director of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) Brian Ardouni, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting participants discussed issues on Artsakh-Diaspora ties, the implementation of a number of projects in the information and political spheres on different U.S. and international platforms.

The President noted with satisfaction that cooperation with the AAA is on high level, voicing confidence that it will pursue in the future.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan