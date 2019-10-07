Energy in Armenia is absolutely stunning: WCIT 2019 participants share impressions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The participants of the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019), which is taking place in Yerevan, Armenia, shared their impressions in their social accounts.

Berkeley SkyDeck Executive Director Caroline Winnett said on Twitter that the energy in Armenia is absolutely stunning.

“WCIT 2019 kicks off in style with the Prime Minister of Armenia welcoming the attendees. The energy in this country is absolutely stunning. Armenia is building a new era”, Caroline Winnett said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also made a post on the Congress, noting in particular: “Spectacular opening of 23rd WCIT 2019 congress in Yerevan, Armenia. The future is now. Congratulations to organizers!”, the Armenian FM said.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

