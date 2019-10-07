Deputy PM Avinyan highlights need to improve the Soviet heritage in IT field

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has received a serious heritage in the field of information technologies from the Soviet period, which, however, needs to be improved in line with the current opportunities, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at a press conference organized on the sidelines of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) in Yerevan.

“We have a serious heritage from the Soviet time in this sphere, the educational system of this field is also a heritage from the Soviet Union. This is also linked with the capacities which can be developed in this region. This talent should be developed and improved, and it can give greater results than it does now. Currently this field is developing quite rapidly, we have rapid growth rates. IT companies move their offices to Yerevan from different countries and carry out their activities here”, he said.

The deputy PM said in the past 8 years this field in Armenia is growing by 28% on average.

“The high technologies should be imported to different spheres, be that justice, state governance, general economy, and we will contribute with our efforts for this transformation to take place in Armenia’s economy”, he said.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

