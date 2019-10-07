Armenia wants to set new bar in high tech industry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia wants to set a new bar in the high tech industry and create new products which will enable to change the daily lives of people, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at a news conference during the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Yerevan.

“This event can be considered to be an important milestone because it is rather reputable and is being held in Armenia for the first time, but this kind of processes must be continuous. Opportunities in information technologies are virtually unlimited. We must advance in the direction of setting a new bar in the high tech industry, create new products which will truly enable changing not only the sector but also our daily lives,” he said.

“I am certain that representatives of many companies can be interested with Armenia,” he added, highlighting the importance of establishing contacts during the event.

WCIT is the signature event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90% of the industry.

This year, WCIT will address The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril to explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse—its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy and humanity.

The Congress is held in Yerevan, Armenia from October 6 to 9 and will include sessions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, virtual reality, smart cities to cybersecurity, climate change, and more.

