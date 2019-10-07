Armenian deputy PM identifies theme of WCIT with the idea of Velvet Revolution

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Velvet Revolution in Armenia became a reality when the idea of decentralization worked, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at a press conference organized on the sidelines of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) in Yerevan.

“The connection between the Revolution and the power of decentralization was that the main success of the Revolution was linked with the decentralization itself. In April 2018, when various citizens of Armenia started carrying out actions in groups, blocking different streets in the capital Yerevan and the provinces, it was already clear that the Revolution was going to succeed because there was a new common logic which didn’t have central governance, people were just conducting actions of common logic in a decentralized manner. The power of decentralization is this that this phenomenon was out of control”, the deputy PM said.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan