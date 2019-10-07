Don’t miss the chance to enjoy luscious Armenian fruits and wine, PM tells WCIT 2019 guests

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the WCIT 2019 in Yerevan, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan advised the guests of the event to enjoy Armenian wine, brandy and fruits during their stay in the country.

“Dear guests, technology is technology but please don’t miss the exclusive chance to enjoy the luscious fruits, unforgettable snacks, heavenly wines and brandy. And, of course, to enjoy the Armenian autumn, which is warm and hospitable as always,” the PM said.

WCIT is the signature event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90% of the industry.

This year, WCIT will address The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril to explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse—its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy and humanity.

The Congress is held in Yerevan, Armenia from October 6 to 9 and will include sessions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, virtual reality, smart cities to cybersecurity, climate change, and more.

