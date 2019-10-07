PM Nikol Pashinyan extends birthday greetings to Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has offered birthday congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, accept my cordial congratulations on the occasion of your birthday,” the PM said in a cable. “I wish you successes in fulfilling the head of state’s mission and the realization of all your plans and ideas. I was very happy to have had the occasion to host you in Armenia within the framework of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session. Our bilateral meeting in Yerevan and the agreements reached as part of it affirm the high level of mutual understanding and friendship which is indicative to the allied relations between our countries and peoples. I am grateful for the invitation to visit Russia on an official visit. I am sure that through joint efforts we will succeed in further strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries and find new ways for its future perfection in conformity with modern demands and changes taking place in the world.

I sincerely wish you, your family and relatives robust health, welfare and happiness”.

