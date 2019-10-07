WCIT 2019: Armenia will become the center of IT world map in next three days, says UATE Chair

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will become the center of IT world map in the next three days, WCIT 2019 Organizing Committee President and Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Chair Alexander Yesayan said in his opening remarks at the World Congress on Information Technology launched in Yerevan.

“It’s a real pleasure and honor to welcome all you in Armenia. This was a big dream to bring this conference to Armenia. In 2014 we had a chance with the delegation from the UATE to present the bid to have the conference in Armenia. It was five years ago that we won this bid by showing the power of decentralization theme to the committee of WITSA. So Armenia is now uniquely positioned I think today to become the center for these next three days, as well as to become the center in the region as IT is developing in our country. So I am very happy to see all our guests coming all from different places, and we are very happy to have this conference in Armenia”, he said in his remarks.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan