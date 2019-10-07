President Sarkissian congratulates Russia’s Putin on birthday

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian President praised Vladimir Putin’s decisive personal investment in particular in political, economic, military, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as in strengthening and expanding the Armenian-Russian allied and mutually beneficial cooperation in culture, innovation and technologies.

“You are known in Armenia as the prominent leader of Russia, the sincere friend of our people and one of the most prestigious politicians of the contemporary world.

I would like to state that we are ready to support your continuous efforts aimed at ensuring peace, security and stability both in our region and the whole world.

I wish you good health, new achievements in your activity, and peace, happiness, welfare and prosperity to the brother people of Russia”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan