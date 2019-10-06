WEEKLY DIGEST
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week.
Foreign ministry responds to Aliyev’s latest speech
Heydar Aliyev did not protest Artsakh being party to OSCE talks, unclassified 1997 US document shows
President of Artsakh awards servicemen for preventing Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt
USA should provide no military assistance to Azerbaijan –Frank Pallone's exclusive interview
Singapore’s PM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial
Speaker of Seimas of Lithuania honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims
FTA signed between Singapore and EAEU in Yerevan
Joint press conference of Armenian and Singaporean PMs in Yerevan
‘Armenia, Belarus cooperate very effectively’ – Pashinyan meets with Lukashenko
Armenian PM holds meeting with Iran’s President
Armenian government interested in developing commercial ties with Kazakhstan, says PM
PM Pashinyan highly appreciates Frank Pallone's pro-Armenian activities
Armenian President’s official visit to Serbia
WCIT 2019 announces opening speakers
Extraordinary Cabinet meeting approves draft state budget of Armenia for 2020
Cabinet approves 2019-2022 Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan
Parliament approves restrictions on bookmaking activities
Parliament adopts resolution calling on Constitutional Court to oust Hrayr Tovmasyan
PM Pashinyan offers congratulations on World Teachers’ Day
Mayor of Yerevan “entirely and unilaterally” terminates contracts with Sanitek
Lavash, Republic Square fountains, supermarket produce – Singapore PM’s “jalanjalan” in Yerevan
Development of Armenian news media network discussed in Yerevan
Yerevan named second runner-up in CIS TOP 10 Cities for Tourism Autumn 2019
Gohar Agha Upper Mosque restored in Shushi, Artsakh