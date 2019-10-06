Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 October

WEEKLY DIGEST

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week.

  

Foreign ministry responds to Aliyev’s latest speech

 

 

Heydar Aliyev did not protest Artsakh being party to OSCE talks, unclassified 1997 US document shows

 

 

President of Artsakh awards servicemen for preventing Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt

 

 

USA should provide no military assistance to Azerbaijan –Frank Pallone's exclusive interview

 

 

Singapore’s PM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

 

 

Speaker of Seimas of Lithuania honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims

 

 

FTA signed between Singapore and EAEU in Yerevan

 

 

Joint press conference of Armenian and Singaporean PMs in Yerevan

 

 

‘Armenia, Belarus cooperate very effectively’ – Pashinyan meets with Lukashenko

 

 

Armenian PM holds meeting with Iran’s President

 

 

Armenian government interested in developing commercial ties with Kazakhstan, says PM

 

 

PM Pashinyan highly appreciates Frank Pallone's pro-Armenian activities

 

 

Armenian President’s official visit to Serbia

 

 

WCIT 2019 announces opening speakers

 

 

Extraordinary Cabinet meeting approves draft state budget of Armenia for 2020

Cabinet approves 2019-2022 Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan

 

 

Parliament approves restrictions on bookmaking activities

Parliament adopts resolution calling on Constitutional Court to oust Hrayr Tovmasyan

 

 

PM Pashinyan offers congratulations on World Teachers’ Day

 

 

Mayor of Yerevan “entirely and unilaterally” terminates contracts with Sanitek

 

 

Lavash, Republic Square fountains, supermarket produce – Singapore PM’s “jalanjalan” in Yerevan

 

 

Development of Armenian news media network discussed in Yerevan

 

 

Yerevan named second runner-up in CIS TOP 10 Cities for Tourism Autumn 2019

 

 

Gohar Agha Upper Mosque restored in Shushi, Artsakh

 

 

 

 




