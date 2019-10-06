WEEKLY DIGEST

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week.

Foreign ministry responds to Aliyev’s latest speech

Heydar Aliyev did not protest Artsakh being party to OSCE talks, unclassified 1997 US document shows

President of Artsakh awards servicemen for preventing Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt

USA should provide no military assistance to Azerbaijan –Frank Pallone's exclusive interview

Singapore’s PM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

Speaker of Seimas of Lithuania honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims

FTA signed between Singapore and EAEU in Yerevan

Joint press conference of Armenian and Singaporean PMs in Yerevan

‘Armenia, Belarus cooperate very effectively’ – Pashinyan meets with Lukashenko

Armenian PM holds meeting with Iran’s President

Armenian government interested in developing commercial ties with Kazakhstan, says PM

PM Pashinyan highly appreciates Frank Pallone's pro-Armenian activities

Armenian President’s official visit to Serbia

WCIT 2019 announces opening speakers

Extraordinary Cabinet meeting approves draft state budget of Armenia for 2020

Cabinet approves 2019-2022 Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan

Parliament approves restrictions on bookmaking activities

Parliament adopts resolution calling on Constitutional Court to oust Hrayr Tovmasyan

PM Pashinyan offers congratulations on World Teachers’ Day

Mayor of Yerevan “entirely and unilaterally” terminates contracts with Sanitek

Lavash, Republic Square fountains, supermarket produce – Singapore PM’s “jalanjalan” in Yerevan

Development of Armenian news media network discussed in Yerevan

Yerevan named second runner-up in CIS TOP 10 Cities for Tourism Autumn 2019

Gohar Agha Upper Mosque restored in Shushi, Artsakh