Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 100 times in one week

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire at the Artsakh Line of Contact more than 100 times in one week (September 29-October 5), the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a news release.

It said that Azerbaijani troops fired around 800 shots at Artsakh’s military positions from various caliber small arms.

The Artsakh military added that they continue maintaining full control at the frontline.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan