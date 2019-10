PM awards posthumous Medal of Combat Service to Sergeant Mushegh Abovyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has formalized a recommendation by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on awarding a posthumous Medal of Combat Service to Senior Sergeant Mushegh Abovyan.

Abovyan was on-duty when he was shot dead by Azerbaijani cross-border gunfire on October 3 in Tavush province, Armenia.

He was awarded for “selflessness in the line of duty”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan