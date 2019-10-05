PM Pashinyan offers congratulations on World Teachers’ Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated teachers on World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated today, October 5th.

“Dear teachers, I cordially congratulate you on your occupational holiday – the Teachers’ Day,” the PM said in an address.

“Your role in passing down knowledge and educating the generations is invaluable, because it is the development of knowledge, skills and capabilities that matters in new Armenia. In new Armenia, the teacher and schools shouldn’t simply put the task of conveying some information to the child, but should prepare the coming generation to soar, to achieve higher goals and results and to build the tomorrow’s thriving future of Armenia. This means that tomorrow’s Armenia depends also on you and your responsible work.

The salaries of 38000 teachers have been raised 10% from September 1st. This process will be continuous because the government must focus on the education sector and the continuous increase of education level.

Dear teachers, I once again congratulate you on Teachers’ Day, wishing robust health, happiness and numerous working successes”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan