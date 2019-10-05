LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-10-19
11:21, 5 October, 2019
LONDON, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.26% to $1715.50, copper price down by 0.39% to $5635.00, lead price up by 1.76% to $2143.00, nickel price up by 1.08% to $17800.00, tin price down by 0.46% to $16400.00, zinc price up by 1.18% to $2306.00, molybdenum price down by 1.55% to $25243.00, cobalt price stood at $36500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
