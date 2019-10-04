Artsakh's MFA welcomes position of CoE Secretary General

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh welcomes the position of Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić announced during the autumn session of the PACE about the protection and promotion of human rights of all the citizens in the CoE zone, irrespective of political or legal status of the countries they live in.

''We welcome the position of Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić on the importance of protecting and promoting the rights of all citizens living in the territory of the Council of Europe, regardless of the political or legal status of their states, which she voiced at the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly.

Committed to democratic values and recognizing the significant achievements of the international community in the protection of human rights, the fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, Artsakh has unilaterally joined a number of international Conventions since 1992, including the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

We are convinced that the guarantee of respect for the rights and freedoms of each person, based on justice and equality, is the foundation of stability, development and sustainable peace. In this regard, we consider important the intention of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe to find ways to engage the organization’s mechanisms in the protection of the rights and freedoms of people living in the unresolved conflict zones through contacts with all the parties involved. Any attempts to politicize the issues related to human rights should be strictly suppressed.

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have repeatedly stated their readiness to cooperate with international specialized organizations, including with the Council of Europe, with the aim of the successive strengthening of the national mechanisms of protection of the universal and inalienable rights and freedoms of their citizens, including within the framework of their international obligations'', ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the foreign ministry of Artsakh Ani Sargsyan said in her comment.