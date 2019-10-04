Speaker of Seimas of Lithuania honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktoras Pranckietis and the members of delegation accompanied by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Lena Nazaryan visited Tsitsernakaberd 1915 Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on October 4.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, on behalf of the Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis laid a wreath at the monument perpetuating the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims and put flowers at the eternal fire and honoured in silence the memory of Holy Martyrs.

The guests were in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got familiarized with the documents and observed the exhibits.

Viktoras Pranckietis left a note in the Book of Memory of Honorable Guests: “We know, we remember and we mourn.