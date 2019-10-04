Armenian President meets with Serbian PM in Belgrade

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić as part of his official visit in Belgrade, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Serbian PM welcomed the Armenian President’s official visit, stating that they are happy to host Mr. Sarkissian and are interested in deepening the bilateral relations at all directions.

The meeting touched upon the prospective directions for the bilateral cooperation. The sides stated that the ties in particular in high technologies, artificial intelligence, science, education, culture, tourism, food industry and other fields can be mutually beneficial. President Armen Sarkissian said that the Armenian delegation includes representatives of IT companies, startup community who are interested in the partnership with the Serbian companies in the respective sectors. “We will be happy to develop the relations with your country and have a greater Armenian presence in Serbia”, the PM said.

The sides expressed hope that they will be able to reach more impressive results in the economic sector through joint efforts. In this context they emphasized the importance of mutual visits, intensification of business contacts which can lead to boosting economic activity and tourism.

The Armenian President and the Serbian PM also touched upon the free trade agreement which will be signed between Serbia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the future. It was stated that the signing of the agreement will create new trade opportunities for Armenia and Serbia.

