Armenian healthcare minister receives US Congressman Frank Pallone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan received US Congressman Frank Pallone, the ministry told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the ongoing healthcare reforms in Armenia, as well as the possible cooperation directions.

Minister Torosyan thanked the Congressman for assistance provided to Armenia for many years, and stated that it is necessary to develop new joint programs, organize and hold study visits and exchange programs.

The sides made comparisons between the health systems of the two states to see the differences, starting from the structure up to the medical insurance.

“Armenia is going to introduce a comprehensive insurance system which is expected to be implemented with the principle of one state buyer”, the minister said, adding that currently Armenia seeks to make the healthcare sector one of the priorities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan