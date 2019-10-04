Awarding ceremony held at Artsakh Presidential residence on the occasion of Teachers Day  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. An awarding ceremony was held today at the residence of the Artsakh Republic President in connection with the Day of Teachers, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the attendees evaluating the teachers' work and underlining that the sphere would continue to be at the spotlight of the state.

Minister of education, science and sports Narine Aghabalyan and other officials also attended the event.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan