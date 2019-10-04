Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations plans to have aerial firefighting, SAR helicopters

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations will receive 22 new Japanese firefighting engines in November, and 26 units of other, Russian equipment, Minister Felix Tsolakyan told a news conference.

Tsolakyan says they need to have helicopters for firefighting, evacuation and high-terrain and forest search and rescue (SAR) operations.

“We’ve now found a good option for acquiring helicopters, and if we realize this we will have firefighting and evacuation helicopters. This issue is seemingly getting solved through the government, however I can’t mention timeframes yet. We plan to acquire 4 helicopters,” he said.

Tsolakyan also emphasized that Armenia has agreements with Georgia and Iran who provide air support if needed during firefighting operations.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan