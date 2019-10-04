Kremlin says Russia will resume flights to Georgia as soon as ties improve

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Russia will resume flights to Georgia when it is obvious that there is no more return to aggression, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, TASS reported.

“[The flights resumption can be expected] when it is obvious that there is no more return to aggression”, Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Moscow saw the first positive signals, namely the recent meeting in New York between the Russian and Georgian foreign ministers.

“Now we just need to be patient and find the right moment for resuming flights”, Peskov said.

Russia banned flights to Georgia in the wake of a June 20 rally in Tbilisi against Russia’s foreign policy, which escalated into clashes with police.