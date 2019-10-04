Death toll in Iraq unrest rises to 44 – Reuters

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from three days of anti-government protests in Iraq climbed to 44, police and medical sources told Reuters on October 4.

The sources told Reuters that the highest number of fatalities occurred in Nassiriya, a city in the country’s south where 18 people died, followed by Baghdad where the number of casualties is 16.

The protests began over unemployment and poor services but escalated into calls for a change of government.

Hundreds have been injured in the demonstrations.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan