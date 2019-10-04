Deputy minister Terteryan holds farewell meeting with ADB Country Director for Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Vache Terteryan had a farewell meeting with the Asian Development Bank’s Country Director for Armenia Shane Rosenthal, the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest on behalf of minister Suren Papikyan and personally himself, the deputy minister thanked Shane Rosenthal for the great personal and professional contribution to the establishment of effective and program-based cooperation between Armenia and the ADB.

The ADB Armenia Country Director thanked the deputy minister for the professional managerial qualities and consulting assistance provided during the joint work and stated that the two sides managed to raise the Armenia-ADB cooperation to a qualitatively new level with joint efforts.

At the end of the meeting the deputy minister reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to deepen the cooperation with the Bank aimed at proportional territorial development and improvement of infrastructure capacities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan