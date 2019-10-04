Mher Abrahamyan elected as new president of Union of Banks of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Mher Abrahamyan, Chairman of the Board of IDBank CJSC, has been elected as the new president of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA), the UBA told Armenpress.

He will replace Ameriabank CJSC General Director Artak Hanesyan who chaired the UBA in 2018-2019.

Mher Abrahamyan was elected during the session of the UBA Board based on the UBA Charter.

The UBA Board members thanked Artak Hanesyan for the effective activity and wished good luck to the new president.

