Official welcoming ceremony for Armenian President held in Palace of Serbia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The official welcoming ceremony for the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian was held at the Palace of Serbia, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian arrived in Serbia on an official visit.

The military orchestra performed the national anthems of Armenia and Serbia, after which Presidents Armen Sarkissian and Aleksandar Vučić held a private meeting.

The Serbian President welcomed his Armenian counterpart and his first official visit to Serbia.

President Sarkissian thanked Aleksandar Vučić for the invitation and warm welcome.

