Criminal case filed over killing of Armenian soldier

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. On October 3, at 18:20, contractual serviceman of the Armenian Defense Ministry Mushegh Abovyan has been killed by the Azerbaijani fire in a military position, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

Criminal case has been filed over the incident.

Investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




