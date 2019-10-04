“Unprecedented number” of fires happened in one year, says Emergency Situations Minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of fires across the country is growing, Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan told a news conference.

He said that 3031 more fires have taken place in the 9 months of 2019 compared to the previous year’s same period.

“An unprecedented number of fires happened in the territory of Armenia in one year. We’ve had 5478 fire incidents last year, while as of October 1 this year the number is 8509. Our firefighter-rescuers have been able to successfully put out all fires,” Tsolakyan said.

He said that during the first 9 months of 2019 the 911 service received a total of 1,404,000 calls.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan