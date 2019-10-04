Voting of Constitutional Court president’s impeachment resolution starts in parliament

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The closed voting of the draft parliamentary resolution “On Applying to the Constitutional Court Requesting to Terminate Constitutional Court Judge (Member) Hrayr Tovmasyan’s Duties” has started in parliament.

The resolution is drafted by the ruling My Step bloc.

The voting will take place from 11:00 until 12:00.

At least 3/5 of votes of the total number of MPs is required for the draft to pass.

The opposition Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party had earlier said it is choosing to opt out from the vote because “the document is deficient in terms of legal substantiations”.

However, the other opposition party – the Bright Armenia (LHK), has said it will vote in favor.

My Step faction leader Lilit Makunts has reiterated that the draft document is lawful and that it is aimed at the overall judiciary reforms, restoration and strengthening of trust toward the judiciary and increasing the role of judges and courts.

Tovmasyan’s impeachment resolution was introduced by the ruling My Step bloc and seeks to formally request the Constitutional Court to oust him as Member/Judge, terminating his powers.

Tovmasyan was elected to the Constitutional Court as a member (judge) by the previous parliament. He was then installed President of the court by the parliament.

Many My Step bloc MPs question Tovmasyan's objectiveness and argue that he should step down due to his ties to the former government.

